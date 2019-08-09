Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Back from toe injury
Rendon (toe) is in the lineup and hitting third Friday against the Mets, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
He left Wednesday's game after getting hit in the right big toe by a pitch, but after Thursday's off day he is ready to take the field. Rendon is 5-for-20 with one home run in six August games.
