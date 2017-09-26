Play

Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Back in action Tuesday

Rendon (foot) is in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Phillies, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Rendon got a day off Monday in order to give his sore foot a rest, but he is ready to get back in the lineup just one day later. He will man the hot corner like he regularly does and hit third in the Nationals' batting order.

