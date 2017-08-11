Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Back in lineup Friday

Rendon (illness) is back in the starting lineup Friday, batting sixth and playing third base, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Rendon sat out Thursday's win against Miami due to flu-like symptoms, though he did make an appearance as a pinch hitter. Regardless, it appears the All-Star third baseman is good to go for this weekend's homestand with the Giants, where he'll be looking to break out of a 2-for-25 slump this month.