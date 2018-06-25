Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Bashes third homer in four games
Rendon went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and two RBI in Washington's 8-6 victory over the Phillies on Sunday.
Rendon is on fire right now, as this long ball was his third in his last four contests. Overall, he's now hit safely in eight straight games, logging multi-hit efforts in six of them. The 28-year-old third baseman got off to a bit of a slow start, partially due to a toe injury that required a stint on the disabled list, but his .288/.358/.507 slash line is now looking a lot more like what fantasy owners thought it would coming into the season.
