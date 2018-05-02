Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Beginning rehab assignment Thursday

Rendon (toe) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Potomac on Thursday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.

Depending on how his toe feels, Rendon will either spend one or two games in the minors. As such, Rendon could be back in the lineup as soon as Friday. Either way, it seems like third baseman's activation from the disabled list is imminent.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories