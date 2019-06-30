Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Blasts 18th homer

Rendon went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in a 7-5 loss against the Tigers on Saturday.

The 29-year-old broke out of his mini-slump with his first three-hit game since June 16, though he has five multi-hit games in his last 12 contests. Rendon is slashing .310/.398/.619 with 18 home runs, 57 RBI, 61 runs and one steal in 294 plate appearances this year.