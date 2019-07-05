Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Blasts 20th homer

Rendon went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two RBI in Thursday's win against the Marlins.

The 29-year-old continued his power surge with a solo home run in the fourth inning off starting pitcher Elieser Hernandez, giving Rendon 20 home runs this year, including three in his last five games. The third baseman is on pace for a career-best season, as he carries a slash line of .310/.395/.627 with 64 runs and 60 RBI with the All-Star break approaching.