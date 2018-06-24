Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Blasts eighth homer Saturday

Rendon went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Phillies.

The blast was his second in three games and eighth of the year. Rendon's hit safely in seven straight games and eight of nine, boosting his slash line to .286/.357/.490, and even after missing 19 games earlier in the year with a toe injury, the 28-year-old is still nearly on pace for his third straight 20-homer campaign.