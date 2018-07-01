Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Clears fences for second straight contest

Rendon went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday during the Nationals' loss to the Phillies.

The infielder left the yard for the second straight night, planting a no-doubter into the left field stands off Tommy Hunter to bring Washington within a run in the sixth inning. His 11th launch of the year was also his fifth in nine games, and he marked all of his blasts for June in that stretch. In those nine contests to close out the month, he went 13-for-38 (.342), elevating his yearlong slash line to a sterling .292/.356/.530 in 264 plate appearances.