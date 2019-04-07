Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Clubs third homer
Rendon went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a solo home run in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Mets.
Rendon started a three-run rally during the eighth inning with the solo shot to help the Nationals take a 5-3 lead, only to see the bullpen falter during the bottom of the frame. The 28-year-old went 0-for-4 in the season opener but is 12-for-23 with four doubles, three home runs and six RBI in the past six games.
More News
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Riding homer streak•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Hits first home run•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Clubs fifth homer of spring•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Showing signs of life•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Sluggish spring continues•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Reaches deal with Nats•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
FBT Podcast: Rating overreactions
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and looks...
-
Prospects Report: Top five to stash
The minor-league season is just beginning, giving prospects a chance to state their cases for...