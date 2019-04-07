Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Clubs third homer

Rendon went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a solo home run in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Mets.

Rendon started a three-run rally during the eighth inning with the solo shot to help the Nationals take a 5-3 lead, only to see the bullpen falter during the bottom of the frame. The 28-year-old went 0-for-4 in the season opener but is 12-for-23 with four doubles, three home runs and six RBI in the past six games.