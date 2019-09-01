Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Clubs two homers

Rendon went 2-for-3 with two solo home runs and three runs scored in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Marlins.

Rendon set the tone early for the Nationals by delivering a 402-foot blast to left field during the first inning. The 29-year-old finished August on an absolute tear, slashing .386/.440/.653 with six home runs and 27 RBI in 25 games.