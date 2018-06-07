Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Collects four hits Wednesday

Rendon went 4-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and four runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Rays.

Rendon's big day came on his 28th birthday. The third baseman put the Nationals up early with his two-run double in the first inning, and he helped extend the lead with an RBI-double in the sixth frame. Rendon, who had just one hit through 16 at-bats this month prior to Wednesday's four-hit performance, is now slashing .268/.345/.471 with six homers, 20 RBI and 18 runs through 41 games.