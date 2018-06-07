Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Collects four hits Wednesday
Rendon went 4-for-5 with two doubles, three RBI and four runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Rays.
Rendon's big day came on his 28th birthday. The third baseman put the Nationals up early with his two-run double in the first inning, and he helped extend the lead with an RBI-double in the sixth frame. Rendon, who had just one hit through 16 at-bats this month prior to Wednesday's four-hit performance, is now slashing .268/.345/.471 with six homers, 20 RBI and 18 runs through 41 games.
More News
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Drives in two•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Goes deep again Monday•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Swats fifth homer Sunday•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Cranks second homer Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Smacks two doubles Monday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...