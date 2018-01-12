Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Comes to terms with Nationals
Rendon agreed to a one-year, $12.3 million contract with the Nationals on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Rendon put together an excellent 2017 season and will be handsomely rewarded, as his salary more than doubles in his second year of arbitration eligibility. Last season was Rendon's third full campaign in four years, so he's distancing himself from the health concerns that dogged him earlier in his career, and his plate skills are still improving.
