Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Continues hot streak
Rendon went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs in a 6-3 loss to the Pirates on Friday.
The 28-year-old has been red hot, as he extended his hitting streak to 11 games with this performance. Rendon has eight multi-hit games and six homers during that stretch. Overall, he is hitting .426 with 13 extra-base hits, 16 RBI, 17 runs and a whopping 1.439 OPS.
