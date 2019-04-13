Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Continues hot streak

Rendon went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs in a 6-3 loss to the Pirates on Friday.

The 28-year-old has been red hot, as he extended his hitting streak to 11 games with this performance. Rendon has eight multi-hit games and six homers during that stretch. Overall, he is hitting .426 with 13 extra-base hits, 16 RBI, 17 runs and a whopping 1.439 OPS.