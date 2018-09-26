Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Continues hot streak
Rendon went 3-for-3 with two runs, a double, a home run and four RBI in Tuesday's 9-4 win over the Marlins.
Rendon collected four RBI for the second straight game as he is taking the Marlins pitching to task in the first two games of the series. The 28-year-old has an 11-game hit streak in which he is 18-for-39 with four doubles, five home runs and 20 RBI. Rendon increased his season slash line to .312/.378/.540 and 24 home runs after Tuesday's performance.
