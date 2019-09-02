Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Continues multi-hit surge
Rendon went 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, two RBI and two runs Sunday in the Nationals' 9-3 win over the Marlins.
Rendon is currently enjoying one of his hottest offensive stretches of the season, as he'll enter Monday's series opener versus the Mets with four consecutive multi-hit performances on his ledger. The third baseman -- who will bat third Monday -- will also carry a 17-game on-base streak into the contest. During that stretch, Rendon has slashed .449/.512/.855 with seven home runs, 18 runs and 21 RBI.
