Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Continues rehab assignment Friday

Rendon (toe) will play third base and bat third during Friday's game with High-A Potomac.

There was a chance that Rendon would only need one rehab game, but he will play with the High-A team for a second straight day after going 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI during Thursday's outing. The 27-year-old will make a return to the field after serving as the designated hitter Thursday. Looking ahead, there's a realistic chance that Rendon will be activated from the DL on Saturday.