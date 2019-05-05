Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Could return when first eligible

Rendon (elbow) could return from the injured list when first eligible Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The Nationals initially hesitated putting Rendon on the injured list but were compelled to do so after the swelling in his bruised left elbow failed to go away quickly. Rendon felt good after taking batting practice Saturday and took another round Sunday, suggesting his elbow has healed as anticipated.

More News
Our Latest Stories