Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Cranks 21st homer Thursday
Rendon went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Thursday's shellacking of the Brewers.
His magnificent July continues, as the 27-year-old now has a .406/.519/.750 slash line on the month with five homers, 12 runs and 18 RBI in 19 games. It's taken him a few seasons, but a healthy Rendon has now emerged as one of baseball's elite third basemen.
