Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Crushes grand slam
Rendon went 2-for-5 with a grand slam in Monday's 6-3 win over Atanta.
His sixth-inning blast off Chad Sobotka broke open a 2-2 contest. Rendon is now slashing a blistering .379/.481/.636 through 17 games since the All-Star break with three homers and 18 RBI, and he's already reached 80 RBI for the fourth straight season.
