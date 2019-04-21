Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Dealing with elbow bruise

Rendon was diagnosed with a bruised left elbow as X-rays came back negative after exiting Saturday's game against the Marlins, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Rendon left Saturday's game after being hit by a pitch on the left elbow, but thankfully he was able to avoid a fracture. Manager Dave Martinez said the 28-year-old could avoid the injured list and should be considered day-to-day until he is further evaluated Sunday morning.