Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Delivers 15th homer

Rendon went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two RBI in Friday's win over Arizona.

Rendon launched a solo homer in the sixth inning to extend his team's lead to two, and he plated another run in the seventh on a sacrifice fly to center. He's been able to showcase his power at the plate of late, leaving the yard four times over his last five contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories