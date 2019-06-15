Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Delivers 15th homer
Rendon went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two RBI in Friday's win over Arizona.
Rendon launched a solo homer in the sixth inning to extend his team's lead to two, and he plated another run in the seventh on a sacrifice fly to center. He's been able to showcase his power at the plate of late, leaving the yard four times over his last five contests.
More News
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Goes yard twice in loss•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Hits historic home run•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Records another multi-hit game•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: On base four times in win•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Knocks in two•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Clubs 10th homer•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.