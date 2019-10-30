Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Drives in five in monster game

Rendon went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double and five RBI in Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Astros in Game 6 of the World Series.

Rendon's two-run blast in the seventh inning gave the Nationals a 5-2 lead and provided some much-needed breathing room after a controversial call two batters earlier had cost them an additional baserunner. Rendon also had an RBI single in the first inning and a two-run double in the ninth. The homer was Rendon's first of the World Series, but he's been marvelous in the postseason overall, slashing .339/.429/.571 in 56 at-bats.