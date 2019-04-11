Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Drives in three, scores twice

Rendon went 2-for-4 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored Wednesday against the Phillies.

Rendon played a big role in the Nationals' offensive explosion, delivering a bases-loaded double in the fourth inning to account for all three of his RBI. That was already his seventh double of the season, which he has paired with four home runs. While he'll cool off at some point, Rendon has been spectacular through 49 plate appearances this season, hitting .429/.490/.881.