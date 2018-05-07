Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Drives in two Sunday
Rendon went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Sunday's win over the Phillies.
His bases-loaded single to left in the eighth inning was one of the key hits in the Nats' come-from-behind victory, and was also his first hit since coming off the disabled list Saturday. Rendon now sports a .274/.357/.387 slash line through 16 games this season, but expect his power numbers to rise quickly once he's back in rhythm at the plate.
