Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Drives in two Sunday

Rendon went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Sunday's win over the Phillies.

His bases-loaded single to left in the eighth inning was one of the key hits in the Nats' come-from-behind victory, and was also his first hit since coming off the disabled list Saturday. Rendon now sports a .274/.357/.387 slash line through 16 games this season, but expect his power numbers to rise quickly once he's back in rhythm at the plate.