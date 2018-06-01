Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Drives in two

Rendon went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI Thursday against the Braves.

Rendon drove in both of the Nationals' runs on the night, driving in Trea Turner twice, one on a sacrifice fly and the other on a single. While he hasn't homered since his hot performance against the Orioles, Rendon has recorded hits in eight of his past 10 games and has seen his average rise from .248 to .272 in that span.