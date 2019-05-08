Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Ejected in return from IL

Rendon went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and a HBP before being ejected for arguing balls and strikes in the seventh inning of Tuesday's loss to the Brewers.

After missing 14 games with an elbow injury and being activated from the IL earlier in the day, Rendon was anxious to make an impact, and his frustration with umpire CB Bucknor's wavering strike zone got the better of him. The third baseman should be back in the lineup Wednesday.