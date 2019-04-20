Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Exits after getting hit by pitch
Rendon left Saturday's game against the Marlins after getting hit by a pitch, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Rendon appeared to be in pain after the pitch struck his left elbow. He stayed in the game to run the bases but was pulled after the inning ended. The specifics of the injury are not yet clear.
More News
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Extends hitting streak to 17 games•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Sets Nats record•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Continues hot streak•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Drives in three, scores twice•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Extends hit streak•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Stays hot at dish•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Callup: Chavis worth your time?
The struggling Red Sox call up Michael Chavis to help fill an injury gap at second base, but...
-
They might be aces
Heath Cummings takes a look at five young pitchers who may just be making their ace turn.
-
FBT Podcast: Dropometer; Week 5
The whole Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on all the issues on Friday's show, plus...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start