Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Exits after getting hit by pitch

Rendon left Saturday's game against the Marlins after getting hit by a pitch, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Rendon appeared to be in pain after the pitch struck his left elbow. He stayed in the game to run the bases but was pulled after the inning ended. The specifics of the injury are not yet clear.

