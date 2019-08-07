Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Exits with sore toe
Rendon was removed from Wednesday's game against the Giants with a sore toe, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Rendon was hit by a pitch in the fourth inning, and while he was initially able to stay in the game, the third baseman was ultimately removed in the sixth frame. The severity of the issue likely won't be known until Rendon undergoes further testing following Wednesday's game. Brian Dozier entered the game in his place.
