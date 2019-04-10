Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Extends hit streak

Rendon went 2-for-4 with a double, run scored and two RBI in Tuesday's 10-6 win at Philadelphia.

Rendon started things off with a sacrifice fly during the first inning and then came through with an RBI double in the sixth. The 29-year-old now owns a nine-game hit streak in which he is 16-for-34 with 13 runs scored, 11 RBI, four home runs and six doubles.