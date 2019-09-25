Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Gets day off

Rendon is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Phillies.

Rendon will be rewarded with what appears to be a regular day off after the Nationals a clinched a spot in the playoffs Tuesday. The veteran third baseman is hitting just .182 over his past 10 games, though he owns an impressive 10:3 BB:K over that stretch. Asdrubal Cabrera is covering the hot corner in his place, with Brian Dozier starting at second base.