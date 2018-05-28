Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Goes deep again Monday
Rendon went 2-for-5 with a three-run homer and an additional run scored in Monday's win over the Orioles.
Rendon is starting to find a groove at the dish, as Monday marked his first three-RBI contest of the season while he's tallied two homers and four doubles across his last five games. He's now slashing a solid .272/.359/.496 across 33 games this season and will look to stay dialed in at the plate.
