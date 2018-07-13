Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Goes deep twice

Rendon went 3-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored Thursday against the Mets.

Rendon was a one-man wrecking crew Thursday, accounting for all three of the earned runs that Steven Matz allowed by launching home runs in each of his first two at-bats. He now has 15 home runs for the season, nine of which have come since June 21. That stretch has brought his slugging percentage up to .534, equaling the career-best mark he set in 2017.