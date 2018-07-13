Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Goes deep twice
Rendon went 3-for-5 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs scored Thursday against the Mets.
Rendon was a one-man wrecking crew Thursday, accounting for all three of the earned runs that Steven Matz allowed by launching home runs in each of his first two at-bats. He now has 15 home runs for the season, nine of which have come since June 21. That stretch has brought his slugging percentage up to .534, equaling the career-best mark he set in 2017.
More News
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Clears fences for second straight contest•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Three extra-base hits in Friday's win•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Bashes third homer in four games•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Blasts eighth homer Saturday•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Stays hot Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart