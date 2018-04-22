Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Headed to DL

Rendon (toe) was placed on the disabled list Sunday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

It had looked like Rendon was close to returning, as he'd been available from the bench to pinch hit Saturday. Although he's been out for eight consecutive games, his move to the DL can only be backdated three days, so he'll remain out for at least seven more. Until he returns to full health, Wilmer Difo will likely see regular playing time at third base. In a corresponding move, Austin Adams was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse.