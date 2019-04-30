Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Heads to IL

Rendon (elbow) was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Rendon's elbow hasn't improved as much as the Nationals would've hoped, so he'll require a trip to the injured list. The move is retroactive to Saturday, so Rendon will be eligible to come off the shelf beginning May 7. In a corresponding move, Dan Jennings' contract was selected from Double-A Harrisburg.