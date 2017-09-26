Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Held out Monday with sore foot
Rendon was held out of the lineup Monday with foot soreness, MASN Sports reports.
Initially manager Dusty Baker said Rendon was dealing with "general soreness," but he then got more specific, saying Rendon's foot has been bothering him. The skipper went on to add that he is going to "tread lightly between giving [Rendon] time off and giving him ABs." Those in leagues that allow daily lineup changes should check in on Rendon's status throughout the week.
