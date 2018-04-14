Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Held out Saturday

Rendon (toe) is out of the lineup against the Rockies on Saturday.

Rendon was removed from Friday's contest after fouling a pitch off his left toe. He did undergo X-rays, which came back clean, but manager Davey Martinez will give the third baseman a day off to recover. In his place, Matt Reynolds will draw a start at the hot corner.

