Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Held out Tuesday
Rendon (toe) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Mets.
This marks the fourth consecutive game in which Rendon will not start. It doesn't seem like the Nationals plan to put him on the disabled list, but since the team can only backdate a DL stint three days, a decision may have to be made on that front sooner rather than later. Wilmer Difo will take over at third base Tuesday to replace him.
