Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Hits first home run
Rendon went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run during Tuesday's 8-2 loss to the Phillies.
Rendon produced the lone offense of the evening as the Nationals were unable to touch Phillies starter Zach Eflin. The 28-year-old has gotten off to a hot start this season as he is 6-for-15 with one double, one home run and four RBI through the first four games.
More News
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Clubs fifth homer of spring•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Showing signs of life•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Sluggish spring continues•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Reaches deal with Nats•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Continues hot streak•
-
Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Plates four vs. Miami•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Looking for Trea Turner replacements?
Trea Turner has a broken finger and will miss a few weeks. Scott White says it's no reason...
-
Week 2 MLB Barometer
Whose stock is up and whose is down at this early juncture?
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...
-
Monday's Winners and Losers
Heath Cummings offers four guys to add and breaks down Monday's Winners and Losers.
-
Andujar, Murphy replacements
Miguel Andujar may be done for the season, but other injuries have already eroded infield depth....
-
Prioritizing the biggest pitcher pickups
As is often the case this time of year, the waiver wire is overrun with intriguing starting...