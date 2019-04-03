Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Hits first home run

Rendon went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run during Tuesday's 8-2 loss to the Phillies.

Rendon produced the lone offense of the evening as the Nationals were unable to touch Phillies starter Zach Eflin. The 28-year-old has gotten off to a hot start this season as he is 6-for-15 with one double, one home run and four RBI through the first four games.

More News
Our Latest Stories