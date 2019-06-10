Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Hits historic home run

Rendon went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in a victory over the Padres on Sunday.

Rendon drove in Washington's first run with a groundout in the first inning, but it was his solo homer in the eighth that will be noted in baseball lore. The blast followed a string of back-to-back-to-back home runs to make the Nationals the first franchise in baseball history to slug four consecutive homers twice. With Sunday's performance, Rendon is now slashing .319/.423/.520 with 12 homers and 43 RBI on the season.