Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Homers again Sunday
Rendon went 2-for-5 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's rout of the Reds.
That's now three homers and nine RBI in three games coming out of the All-Star break for Rendon. In fact, he's hit safely in 14 of his last 15 games, posting a .434/.524/.830 slash line over that stretch.
