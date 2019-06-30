Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Homers, doubles in win

Rendon went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored in Sundays' 2-1 win over Detroit.

Rendon swatted a solo homer in the eighth inning to break a 1-1 tie, giving him 19 this season. The 29-year-old owns a terrific 1.028 OPS with 42 extra-base knocks and 58 RBI this season.