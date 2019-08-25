Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Knocks four hits in win

Rendon went 4-for-5 with a home run, two RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 7-5 win over the Cubs.

Rendon opened the game's scoring with his solo blast in the fourth inning and was a menace to Cubs pitchers all afternoon. His slash line is up to .329/.407/.617 with 104 RBI and 67 extra-base hits.

