Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Knocks in two
Rendon went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI, a walk and two runs scored Sunday against the Marlins.
Rendon tripled home two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, extending Washington's lead to eight. The 28-year-old has put together a modest four-game hitting streak, collecting three extra-base hits and four RBI over that brief stretch.
