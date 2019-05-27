Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Knocks in two

Rendon went 2-for-4 with a triple, two RBI, a walk and two runs scored Sunday against the Marlins.

Rendon tripled home two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, extending Washington's lead to eight. The 28-year-old has put together a modest four-game hitting streak, collecting three extra-base hits and four RBI over that brief stretch.

