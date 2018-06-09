Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Knocks in two
Rendon went 1-for-4 with a run scored, one walk and two RBI Saturday against the Giants.
Rendon drove in a run during the first inning, and he hit into a fielder's choice in the second to plate another. Over his last three games, Rendon has gone 6-for-13 with two doubles and five RBI. Rendon figures to see plenty of opportunities moving forward as Washington's starting third baseman, especially if he continues to put up decent numbers at the plate (.267/.344/.461 slash line with six homers and 22 RBI through 43 games).
