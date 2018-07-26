Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Lands on paternity list

Rendon was put on the paternity list prior to Thursday's game in Miami, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Rendon will be away from the team for Thursday's series opener and could miss up to three games while he's with his family. The Nationals will make a corresponding move in the coming hours. Look for Mark Reynolds or Wilmer Difo to man third base in his stead.

More News
Our Latest Stories