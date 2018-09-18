Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Launches 21st homer
Rendon went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Monday's 8-5 loss to Miami.
Rendon went deep in the third inning, plating two runs on a blast over the wall in left field. Following Monday's performance, he's recorded multi-hit games in three straight games, going 8-for-12 with a double, two home runs and six RBI over that brief stretch. Rendon sports a .304/.369/.520 slash line through 125 games with two weeks remaining in the regular season.
