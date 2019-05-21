Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Launches ninth homer
Rendon went 2-for-2 with two walks, a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's 5-3 loss to the Mets.
The impressive night extended Rendon's hitting streak to seven games, and he's also gone yard three times in the last four contests. The hot streak has pushed his slash line on the season to a dazzling .342/.433/.708 with nine homers, 27 RBI and 33 runs through 33 games.
