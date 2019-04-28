Nationals' Anthony Rendon: May need IL stint

Rendon's elbow has swollen up in the last two days and may force him to head to the injured list, source reports.

Rendon missed four games with an elbow bruise after getting hit by a pitch in the left elbow. He return Friday but perhaps shouldn't have, as that only increased the swelling. The Nationals will make a decision on whether or not to send him to the injured list Monday. Howie Kendrick would be in line for frequent starts at third base should such a move be necessary.