Nationals' Anthony Rendon: Moved to cleanup Tuesday

Rendon is batting fourth Tuesday against the Braves.

Rendon has batted second in each of the Nationals' first ten games, but the Nationals apparently want to get his bat into more run-producing opportunities. The third baseman is hitting .310 with a homer and four RBI so far, but if he stays at this spot in the order, his RBI opportunities could increase a bit.

